Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods and medicines

The embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea, and all foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations had to leave due to the difficult situation in the republic, including a shortage of goods and medicines, Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a statement.
The list of embassies includes the UK, Venezuela, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland, and France.
Those leaving the Korean capital can be understood - not everyone can withstand total restrictions unprecedented in their severity, an acute shortage of necessary goods, including medicines, and the inability to solve health problems, the embassy said in a statement.
Only nine ambassadors and four chargé d'affaires represent their states in North Korea, and the staff of most embassies still operating in the country has been reduced to a minimum, the Russian embassy noted.