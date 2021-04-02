Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Wireless internet turned off in Myanmar

Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting

Fauci says US may not need COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca

Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh

Armenia MFA: Artsakh cannot be under Azerbaijan jurisdiction with any status

CIS Foreign Ministers Council wide-format session kicks off

Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy

Wreath is laid, on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

MEPs demand tough sanctions on Turkey

Azerbaijan displays “Iskander missile fragments”

Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1

СOVID-19 will change so much that existing vaccines will not be effective, experts warn

Chechen and Azeri killed in Istanbul shootout

Court starts Armenia ex-President trial with discussing conduct of defense lawyers, prosecutors

Artsakh Defense Army reports 52 more casualties

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes

Egypt intends to demand compensation of $ 1 billion for floating vessel Ever Given

Armenia MFA spokesperson: CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting started

Armenia army ex-chief lawsuit hearing: PM's lawyer motions to overturn court decision

Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon, pays tribute to fallen soldiers of April 2016 war

30 cases of thrombosis detected in UK after vaccinations with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia armed forces chief: Situation in region is tense

1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Court hearing of Armenia army ex-chief lawsuit against PM, President kicks off

Search for fallen soldier’s remains continues in Karabakh

Flowers are laid on behalf of Armenia premier at graves of fallen heroes of April 2016 war

Spokesperson: Armenia PM working in self-isolation as of Friday

Armenia defense minister on PM's statements: All these questions will be answered

US government takes new efforts to protect utility systems from cyber attacks

Congress members call for allocation of over $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

Karabakh MFA issues statement on April war of 2016

Japanese PM's visit to US postponed until mid-April

Armenia army chief on use of Iskander missiles: I cannot say anything

Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war

Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved

French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer

Five years pass since April war

Newspaper: Who is "sponsor" of new director of Armenia National Security Service?

Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?

Aivazian points to Lavrov need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking

Over 7,000 minks contract COVID-19 in Lithuania

Karabakh MP: I don't believe anything the President says

WSJ: Biden directs Pentagon to begin removing some military capabilities and forces from Gulf region

Driver runs over 93-year-old woman in Yerevan, killing her on the spot and fleeing the scene

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

Analyst says US and China will fight climate change together

Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenian advocates' report on Armenia President concealing dual citizenship forwarded to Special Investigation Service

Armenia Civic Council member Tatul Manaseryan: Re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrians on their New Year

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

WTO head urges to expand vaccine production capacity of developing countries

Armenia, Turkmenistan FMs praise mutually beneficial cooperation

Leader of Turkish nationalists calls for Constitutional Court closure

Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs discuss regional security issues

Yerevan mother and her daughter die from carbon monoxide poisoning

Armenia President and FAST CEO discuss prospects for development of technology

Lavrov, Bayramov discuss course of implementation of agreements over Karabakh

Aliyev bestows order upon Erdogan's son-in-law

Appeal against decisions to not choose arrest for Armenian Republican Party member not accepted for proceedings

Meeting of Armenian and Russian FMs kicks off

German President gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia, Russia Deputy PMs discuss provision of humanitarian aid to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's 3rd victory in World Cup qualifiers, Biden may recognize Armenian Genocide, 01.04.21 digest

Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code

Russian MFA: Moscow supports caring attitude towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno-Karabakh

Nord Stream 2 speaks on activity of warships in gas pipeline construction zone

Requiem Service for Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan to be held at Yerevan sport-concert complex

Armenia parliament convenes special session again

Slovakia parliament adopts Nagorno-Karabakh resolution

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan extends condolences on Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s death

Russian FM to discuss situation in Karabakh with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia Civic Council member: We will run in the snap parliamentary elections

Newly appointed UK Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia funeral commission is set up in connection with Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s passing

Armenia high-tech ministry employees bid farewell to outgoing minister

Container ship Ever Given not to be released from Suez Canal

Another dead body is found in Artsakh village

Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods and medicines

Putin, Aliyev discuss situation around Karabakh

President: Artsakh territorial integrity restoration is on authorities’ agenda

US political scientist: White House sources told me Biden Administration will recognize Armenian genocide

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia legislature speaker: Parliament will reconvene in 3.5-6 hours

Armenia’s Lori has new deputy provincial governor

Armenia deputy minister of high tech is sacked

Bright Armenia faction leader: National Assembly snap elections’ legitimacy is questioned from now on

Armenia National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft changes to Electoral Code

Aliyev considers risks of aggravation of situation in Karabakh to be minimal

Armenia ruling party proposes to renounce "rating" electoral system ahead of snap parliamentary elections

Armenia to get gratuitous assistance from China

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Karabakh

Armenia premier: High-tech minister Hakob Arshakyan is resigning

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Budget revenues are overfulfilled by 20bn drams