Chechen and Azeri killed in Istanbul shootout
Chechen and Azeri killed in Istanbul shootout
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

A Chechen and an Azerbaijani were killed in Istanbul as a result of a shootout. 

According to RIA Novosti, citing sources in the local police, citizens of Syria and Georgia also participated in the shootout.

As reports noted, the shooting took place in the Basaksehir area. As a result of the shooting, three Chechens were detained. The search for the rest of the participants is underway.

Inosmi noted referring to Sabah that the police found that the conflict occurred over a dispute amid the sale of real estate worth 2 million Turkish liras.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
