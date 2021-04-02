News
Analyst says Turkish and Azerbaijani products have been spotted in Armenia over past months
Analyst says Turkish and Azerbaijani products have been spotted in Armenia over past months
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Economics

A few months ago, I came across an Azerbaijani pomegranate narsharab (sauce) in a store. This is what Deputy Director of the National Association of Consumers of Armenia Ruben Haytyan told reporters today, adding that he suspects that Azerbaijani eggplants, most likely Lenkoran eggplants are also being sold in the Armenian market.

Haytyan stated that even though the government has declared a ban on Turkish products, they are still sold in Armenia. “This concerns non-food products. I believe they are imported through third countries, and it’s not clear whether they undergo the required expert examination or not. This goes to show that there is weak oversight. I don’t think Armenians should expect anything good from inimical states, especially when it comes to food,” he stated and reminded that hazardous substances had been found in Turkish eggs 15 years ago.
