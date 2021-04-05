Senior Israeli officials concerned by US policy towards Iran

Senior Israeli officials are worried about the US's intention to return to the Iranian nuclear deal in 2015.
Israeli officials were dismayed by an interview of US Special Envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, in which he discussed a return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The interview 'puzzled' the most senior Israeli officials, a source told the Jerusalem Post, because, in the past, the Biden administration has talked about a longer-term and stronger deal. He only talked about going back to the 2015 deal.