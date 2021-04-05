News
Armenia parliament majority leader: PM Pashinyan will resign in late April
Armenia parliament majority leader: PM Pashinyan will resign in late April
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The exact date has not been decided, but we can assume that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's resignation will be at the end of April. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia.

She expressed confidence that their ruling bloc’s popularity rating is high. "There will be [snap parliamentary] elections on June 20, and it will be clear who the leader is," Makunts said.

Asked whether Pashinyan will still be Prime Minister on April 24—the anniversary of Armenian Genocide—, Makunts responded that she does not know. "There has been no decision or discussion on that topic," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
