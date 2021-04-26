News
Monday
April 26
News
Monday
April 26
Armenia 1st President on PM continuing to serve in office after resignation and upcoming elections
Armenia 1st President on PM continuing to serve in office after resignation and upcoming elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has touched upon the fact that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues to serve as Prime Minister following his resignation, issuing a statement stating the following:

“I urge all political forces, the President of Armenia, judges of the Constitutional Court and especially the factions of the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the National Assembly, which are, in essence, in an unconstitutional agreement with the Prime Minister, to show a serious attitude towards the arguments presented in the article by former chief of staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan entitled “The Prime Minister Has No Right To Serve In Office After Submitting A Resignation According to The Constitution” and in the publications that followed this. If these arguments aren’t taken into consideration, all the mentioned entities will be viewed as responsible for holding unconstitutional elections that are scheduled to take place soon. The elections of December 9, 2018, which were as unconstitutional as the upcoming elections, were held during the period of the incessant excitement of the nation and were perhaps the only way to solve the created situation, can in no way serve as a legal precedent to substantiate the lawfulness of the upcoming elections.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
