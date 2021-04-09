News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Video showing Armenia MOD officials being brought out of building posted on Internet
Video showing Armenia MOD officials being brought out of building posted on Internet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A video showing how officials of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia are being brought out of the building of the Ministry of Defense has been posted on the Internet.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the relatives of the missing Armenian servicemen are outside the MOD grounds since Thursday. During the day yesterday, they closed off the entrances of the MOD building, and therefore the ministry employees were unable to leave the building.

Last evening, they were joined by the parents of prisoners of war who had received news that their sons were going to be returned via the plane transporting commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Rustam Muradov from Baku, but later it was reported that only Muradov had arrived in Yerevan via the plane.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan had confirmed the news about the expected return of the prisoners of war, but Muradov refuted the news during a conversation with Hraparak Armenian newspaper’s correspondent, stating that the return of the prisoners of war was not planned, but his visit was.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD officials spent the night in their offices
The others spent the night in...
 Parent of missing Armenian serviceman: Azerbaijanis sent me a list with Azerbaijan code telling me my son is with them
The man mentioned that...
 Bright Armenia on return of captives: They tried to do PR on tragedy
But it did not work out…
 Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that...
 Tense situation outside Armenia MOD grounds continues
The Chief of Police also arrived at the scene…
 Situation tense outside Armenia MOD
The police have brought additional forces…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos