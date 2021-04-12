News
Russian envoy: Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the space industry
Russian envoy: Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the space industry
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the potential of the space industry, the Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin noted on Monday.

His remarks came during the scientific-practical conference on space research.

The ambassador recalled the names of such outstanding Soviet scientists as Viktor Hambardzumyan, Artem Alikhanyan, Beniamin Markaryan.

Kopyrkin also noted that the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory cooperates with a number of Russian research centers and institutes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
