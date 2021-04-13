News
Tuesday
April 13
News
Tuesday
April 13
Newspaper: Armenia opposition consolidation not happening
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: (…) many opposition figures are very disappointed, as it is obvious that a great consolidation [among the country’s opposition] is not happening; even a small consolidation may not happen. And in the internal discussions they point out its main culprits: [ex-Presidents] Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan. They say that the latter fight against each other more than [against PM] Nikol Pashinyan, whereas if they would put aside [their] differences and unite, Nikol's issues would be resolved quickly.

It is true [that] Serzh Sargsyan has no ambitions to take power and, first of all, he tries to resolve the issue of his [political] team, but, also, he does everything so that Robert Kocharyan does not come to power either.

As for Kocharyan, he also has big and unjustified ambitions, he does not want to make compromise with anyone, and he believes that he should be the dominant and make the [electoral] list [of his political team] on his own.

This is the reason why many [opposition] forces ready to join him are hesitant and do not want to take on the role of the last car of the locomotive. (…). Such a split in the opposition is beneficial solely to Nikol Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
