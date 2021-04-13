Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs

YEREVAN. – The government does not care about the issue of captives. Armenian independent MP Gevorg Petrosyan told this to a press conference Tuesday.
"Everyone says something about this topic? One says, ‘50 captives will be returned soon,’ the other says, ‘We did not assure, but expressed hope.’ Boy, is that a topic of expressing hope? Do you understand the situation of a parent of a prisoner of war? When he is told, 'Your prisoner of war is being brought, come and meet [him'], he stands, waits for hours that he shall see his child soon, and suddenly someone comes, says, 'The plane has come empty.’ Where is there such disgrace? [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is not interested in this issue at all; he has a main task: to stay in power at any cost," Petrosyan added.
Referring to the defeat in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, the independent lawmaker said: "Is there any commander today who is being prosecuted in connection with losing the war? That is, were you all ‘clean, righteous?’ Was the poor soldier alone to blame for going, dying?”