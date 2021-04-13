News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs
Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The government does not care about the issue of captives. Armenian independent MP Gevorg Petrosyan told this to a press conference Tuesday.

"Everyone says something about this topic? One says, ‘50 captives will be returned soon,’ the other says, ‘We did not assure, but expressed hope.’ Boy, is that a topic of expressing hope? Do you understand the situation of a parent of a prisoner of war? When he is told, 'Your prisoner of war is being brought, come and meet [him'], he stands, waits for hours that he shall see his child soon, and suddenly someone comes, says, 'The plane has come empty.’ Where is there such disgrace? [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is not interested in this issue at all; he has a main task: to stay in power at any cost," Petrosyan added.

Referring to the defeat in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, the independent lawmaker said: "Is there any commander today who is being prosecuted in connection with losing the war? That is, were you all ‘clean, righteous?’ Was the poor soldier alone to blame for going, dying?”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku
Kocharyan added that Aliyev is...
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session
The issue of Armenian captives in...
 Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones
The Armenian National Committee has described the Armenian Foreign Ministry's respective stance as very puzzling…
 Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road
Aliyev stated that the...
 Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression
The opening of the "victory museum" in Baku and Ilham Aliyev’s participation in that "event" is a disgusting manifestation of Nazism and Narcissism, said David Babayan…
 Fraud masterclass from Aliyev
The Azerbaijani president does not miss the opportunity to make unfriendly and impudent—to put it mildly—statements against Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos