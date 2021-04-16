News
Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Former Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza visited the War Trophy Park in Baku. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said during today’s parliamentary session, adding that the Armenian side has felt that Matthew Bryza has a pro-Turkish position.

Hovhannisyan is certain that the time has come for Armenia to have its own ‘black list’ of officials who commit such acts. According to him, the US government needs to express its clear-cut position on Bryza’s behavior.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
