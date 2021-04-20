ArmLur.am: Armenia army ex-chief demands full publication of President, his remarks at Security Council meeting

In a conversation with ArmLur.am, the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Onik Gasparyan, referred to the recording published by the Security Council from the latter’s meeting on September 30, 2020
"I demand to publish in full the speech of the RA President and then my speech in the final part of the sitting of that day," Gasparyan said in particular.
To note, in response to Gasparyan's November 17, 2020 statement, the office of the Security Council considers it necessary to clarify some of the allegations made in this statement and publish declassified documents related to it.
Let us also note that in response to the documents published by the Security Council, Onik Gasparyan had stated that these documents do not fully reflect the content of the reports, distorting the reality.
"More than five months have passed since the end of the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish coalition against the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic on September 27, 2020. During all this time, many questions have accumulated among various segments of our society about the many events (…) that took place before the war, during it, as well as after the signing of the ceasefire.
The [Armenian] public media is flooded with various information, assessments, disclosures, conspiracy theories.
Information that has been partially declassified and made public by some state bodies (…) has been added to it in recent times.
All this has become a real threat to our national security, undermines our public solidarity, demoralizes our armed forces and, as a result, makes our state vulnerable to further possible encroachments by the enemy,” the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has noted, in particular, in his statement.