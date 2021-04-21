News
Armenia ex-governor of Syunik Province: Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to detain me and my wife
Armenia ex-governor of Syunik Province: Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to detain me and my wife
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The mayors of Goris, Meghri and Kajaran, as well as my wife and I are going to be detained under the instruction of Nikol Pashinyan this evening. This is what former governor of Syunik Province of Armenia, leader of Armenia Being Reborn Party Vahe Hakobyan Vahe Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I have information according to which that hysterical person, who was probably drunk, has instructed to detain the heads of enlarged communities of Syunik Province, particularly the mayors of Goris, Meghri and Kajaran, as well as me and my wife until evening. An unprecedented large number of troops are being sent to Syunik Province,” he said.

Touching upon the statement that Nikol Pashinyan made during a consultation at the regional governor’s office of Syunik Province in Kapan, stating that those who protested against him in Meghri have violated the law and that they are simply a gang, Hakobyan said the following: “The residents of Syunik Province expressed their opinion of him. All the residents of the province are greeting and seeing him off the same way. He is putting the director of the National Security Service and the officers in a terrible situation with his groundless and hysterical instructions.”

According to Hakobyan, the aim of Pashinyan’s visit is to make provocations and detain the leaders of the movement against him and stop the movement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
