News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party
Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Back on March 11, new opposition figure, leader of the Third Power party Artak Tovmasyan (Artak of Dvin) literally announced: "We will achieve the resignation of the government within 44 days."

Tovmasyan's promised term expires tomorrow, April 24, whereas the government does not seem to intend to resign before that. And Artak Tovmasyan himself has already appeared in the pro-government field.

Our government sources also assure that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's formality resignation will most likely take place after April 24.

Moreover, yesterday we even received news that Pashinyan has changed his mind after returning from Syunik [Province], and is negotiating with the [parliamentary opposition] PAP [(Prosperous Armenia Party)], he wants to achieve at all costs to form a coalition with [PAP leader and business tycoon MP] Gagik Tsarukyan, and cancel the [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20].

It is becoming more and more evident the fact that neither will he [Pashinyan] be able to be fully conduct the [election] campaign, nor he has as many votes as they try to inspire the public. And especially after the events in Syunik, he is on the verge of losing the standing he has.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Syunik Province communities’ leaders are detained directly on Armenia PM's order
This is another political persecution…
 Armenia village head is released, says attorney
Armen Khachatryan, the head of Hartashen village of Goris town of Syunik Province…
 Armenia Ombudsman on protest held in front of Prosecutor General's Office
“With all powers of the...
 Armenian police apprehend 14 participants of protest in front of Prosecutor General's Office
Police and protesters clashed...
 Participants of Armenia opposition's rally march towards Prosecutor General's Office
The participants of the rally, along with...
 Armenia President applies to Constitutional Court
The President discussed the Law with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos