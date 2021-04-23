Newspaper: Pashinyan negotiating with parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Back on March 11, new opposition figure, leader of the Third Power party Artak Tovmasyan (Artak of Dvin) literally announced: "We will achieve the resignation of the government within 44 days."
Tovmasyan's promised term expires tomorrow, April 24, whereas the government does not seem to intend to resign before that. And Artak Tovmasyan himself has already appeared in the pro-government field.
Our government sources also assure that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's formality resignation will most likely take place after April 24.
Moreover, yesterday we even received news that Pashinyan has changed his mind after returning from Syunik [Province], and is negotiating with the [parliamentary opposition] PAP [(Prosperous Armenia Party)], he wants to achieve at all costs to form a coalition with [PAP leader and business tycoon MP] Gagik Tsarukyan, and cancel the [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20].
It is becoming more and more evident the fact that neither will he [Pashinyan] be able to be fully conduct the [election] campaign, nor he has as many votes as they try to inspire the public. And especially after the events in Syunik, he is on the verge of losing the standing he has.