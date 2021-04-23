Criminal case opened into Thursday’s protests outside Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

YEREVAN. – A criminal case—on charges of hooliganism—has been initiated in connection with the protests that took place Thursday outside the building of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Police information department.
Fourteen people were apprehended Thursday from those staging a protest in front of the Prosecutor General's Office—and in defense of the Syunik Province residents who were detained.
Before that, there were clashes between police and protesters, which was preceded by the demonstrators’ throwing eggs at the building of the General Prosecutor's Office.