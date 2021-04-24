Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The sides noted that thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers, the situation in the region remains stable and calm.
An exchange of views was held on topical topics of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector.
Nikol Pashinyan informed about the development of the internal political situation in Armenia in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for June, the Kremlin press service reported.
The phone talk took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.