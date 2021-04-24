News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sides noted that thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers, the situation in the region remains stable and calm.

An exchange of views was held on topical topics of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector.

Nikol Pashinyan informed about the development of the internal political situation in Armenia in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for June, the Kremlin press service reported.

The phone talk took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France Senate leader: Azerbaijan must immediately release all Armenian POWs
According to Gerard Larcher, it is necessary to give a new impetus to the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the Karabakh conflict…
 Search for soldiers' bodies continues in Nagorno-Karabakh
After the ceasefire, 1,551 bodies were found or transferred to the Armenian side in the territories of Artsakh...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary: Peace treaty might be considered if Azerbaijan shows reasonable approach
According to him, it’s impossible to...
 Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen removed from Hadrut, 3 transferred from Martakert
Since November 13, 2020, the...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can’t guarantee that our borders are sufficiently protected
So, you change your status, say, “I am asking for a protectorate,” sign another treaty…
 Armenian analyst: Azerbaijani authorities will have to balance between Russia and Turkey
“The Azerbaijanis need to try to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos