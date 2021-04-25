News
Sunday
April 25
Sunday
April 25
Nikol Pashinyan resigns as PM
Nikol Pashinyan resigns as PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Nikol Pashinyan has resigned from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia. He stated this today in his message.

He will continue to perform the duties of the Prime Minister of Armenia in full, as determined by the legislation and the Constitution.

“I am resigning on Citizens Day, and this is a symbol of the fact that we are returning to the people the power that we received from the people,” he said.

He announced that he is stepping down to hold early parliamentary elections, that his political force will participate in these elections and that he will run as a candidate for the post of prime minister.
