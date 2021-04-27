News
Tuesday
April 27
News
Tuesday
April 27
4.4km section of Katnajur motorway being repaired with World Bank, Armenia government co-funding
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The 4.4km section of the Katnajur motorway is being repaired as part of the second additional funding program to improve the vital road network of Armenia.

This motorway is located in Spitak town area of Lori Province, the Ministry of Territorial Administration informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the public facilities of Katnajur town will be renovated within the framework of this project.

The repair of the aforesaid motorway is expected to be completed this year.

The project is co-funded by the World Bank and the Armenian government.
