Dollar drops Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.29/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.17 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 627.78 (down by AMD 1.82), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 722.47 (down by AMD 1.91), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.94 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 436.76, AMD 29,664.08 and AMD 20,575.08, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
