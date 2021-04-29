News
Antony Blinken: Biden didn't try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide
Antony Blinken: Biden didn't try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden didn’t try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide committed in the Ottoman Empire. This is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an online meeting with foreign journalists, TASS reports.

According to him, the events of the last days of the Ottoman Empire were in the focus of the US government.

Blinken stated that Biden presented his longstanding views in a statement that the White House issued on his behalf, stating that the incumbent US President recognized the Armenian Genocide committed in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century. Blinken said Biden had had a long talk with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two presidents can’t wait for the opportunity to meet, adding that Turkey is a key NATO ally of the United States.

The Secretary of State declared that the US will continue to maintain its strong ties with Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
