Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's working visit to Kazan, Russia, continues, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place.
Pashinyan on Friday attended the enlarged meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council, the press office of the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his address at the event, the acting PM noted, in particular, that industry is one of the driving forces of the EEU economic system.
The EEU heads of government discussed the issues on the agenda, took note of the E-Commerce Development Report, approved the main domains of industrial cooperation within the framework of the EEU until 2025, and touched upon the prospects of cooperation in space services.
Also a number of documents were signed as a result of the meeting.
The next meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council is planned to be held in Kyrgyzstan.