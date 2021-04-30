News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)
Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's working visit to Kazan, Russia, continues, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place.

Pashinyan on Friday attended the enlarged meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council, the press office of the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his address at the event, the acting PM noted, in particular, that industry is one of the driving forces of the EEU economic system.

The EEU heads of government discussed the issues on the agenda, took note of the E-Commerce Development Report, approved the main domains of industrial cooperation within the framework of the EEU until 2025, and touched upon the prospects of cooperation in space services.

Also a number of documents were signed as a result of the meeting.

The next meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council is planned to be held in Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held Thursday, Friday
In a face-to-face format…
 Armenia FM comments on reports about inviting Azerbaijan to EEU session
The meeting is slated for Thursday and Friday…
 Armenian ruling party MP: I can't say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to EEU and how Armenia will react to that
Asked if Azerbaijan participating in...
 Armenia raises issue of return of POWs in exchange for Azerbaijan participation in EEU session?
Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan did not deny…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Tariff privileges granted to Turkey within EEU will be annulled
“In this sense, I believe Armenian companies...
 Armenia, Cuba FMs exchange views on prospects of cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union
Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos