EU governments decide to lift travel restrictions from Armenia and 10 other states

European Union member states agreed on Wednesday to add Canada and 10 other countries to their safe travel list, Reuters reported referring to the EU diplomats.
According to it, changes will take effect in the coming days.
The former EU member UK, where the highly infectious variant of the Delta COVID-19 has been reported and caused a sharp increase in cases, is not listed.
The full list includes the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
EU countries are also encouraged to gradually remove travel restrictions for 14 countries on the list: Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US.
The Chinese administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau are also listed.
Individual EU countries may still require a negative test for COVID-19 or a quarantine period.