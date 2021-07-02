French government denies concealment of radiation levels in Pacific Ocean after nuclear tests

The French government has denied concealing radiation levels in the Pacific after nuclear tests in the region, AFP reported.
The two-day roundtable, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, began following new claims that tests between 1966 and 1996 caused latent pollution of the atmosphere and soil.
There was no government cover, deputy Defense Minister told AFP, ruling out any formal French apology.
In March, the Disclose website reported nearly 200 nuclear tests conducted in French Polynesia after reviewing French military documents declassified in 2013.
Using statistical modeling and the help of scientists and specialists, the portal concluded that the French authorities have hidden the true impact of nuclear tests on the health of Polynesians for more than 50 years.
So far, only 63 Polynesian civilians, excluding soldiers and contractors, have received compensation for radiation exposure from nuclear tests, according to the Disclose.
Disclose's findings were strikingly different from those of the French Commission on Alternative Energy and Atomic Energy (CEA), whose numbers served as a benchmark for compensation for test victims.
Disclose claims that radioactive sediments in the soil on one atoll have been underestimated by more than 40 percent.
The atolls of Mururoa and Fangataufa conducted 193 nuclear tests over three decades until then-President Jacques Chirac ended the program in the 1990s.
In 2016, former President François Hollande admitted during a trip to the region that the trials had impacted health and the environment and promised to review the compensation process.