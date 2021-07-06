Israel defense minister offers to assist Lebanon

Minister of Defense of Israel Benny Gantz has offered to assist Lebanon and help it through the current economic crisis.
“As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon,” Gantz tweeted. “Israel has offered assistance to Lebanon in the past and even today we are ready to act, and to encourage other countries to extend a helping hand to Lebanon so that it will once again flourish and emerge from its state of crisis.”
Israel and Lebanon are officially at war.