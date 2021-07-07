Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off in Moscow

The meeting of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Moscow.
According to Armenpress, Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin will discuss issues on the Armernian-Russian strategic agenda.
The parties will also discuss issues related to the course of implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the provision of humanitarian aid to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh affected by the hostilities, as well as the restoration of economic and transport links in the region.