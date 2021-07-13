Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan

The radical Taliban have warned they will attack Turkish forces if they remain in Afghanistan, TASS reported referring to the Afghan TV channel 1TV.

The decision of the Turkish leadership to retain part of the contingent in Afghanistan is reckless, violates sovereignty, territorial integrity and contradicts the national interests of Afghans, the Taliban said in a statement.

The movement notes that it considers the presence of any foreign troops and under any pretext on the territory of Afghanistan as an occupation and will fight the invaders.

The Taliban called on the Turkish leadership to abandon the decision, which creates problems between the Muslim peoples of both countries. If Turkish officials do not reconsider their decision, the statement said, "Taliban supporters will oppose Turkish forces in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, in this case, the Taliban blamed those who interfere in other people's affairs and make such rash decisions.

On June 14, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country is ready to maintain a military contingent in Afghanistan with the financial support of the United States after the withdrawal of NATO troops from there.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan. The White House expects that the withdrawal of American troops, which began in May, will be completed by the end of August. As the US Central Command reported last week, the United States has completed more than 90% of the withdrawal process from Afghanistan.