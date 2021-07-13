News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.16
EUR
587.55
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan
Taliban say they will oppose Turkish forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The radical Taliban have warned they will attack Turkish forces if they remain in Afghanistan, TASS reported referring to the Afghan TV channel 1TV.

The decision of the Turkish leadership to retain part of the contingent in Afghanistan is reckless, violates sovereignty, territorial integrity and contradicts the national interests of Afghans, the Taliban said in a statement. 

The movement notes that it considers the presence of any foreign troops and under any pretext on the territory of Afghanistan as an occupation and will fight the invaders.

The Taliban called on the Turkish leadership to abandon the decision, which creates problems between the Muslim peoples of both countries. If Turkish officials do not reconsider their decision, the statement said, "Taliban supporters will oppose Turkish forces in Afghanistan. 

According to the statement, in this case, the Taliban blamed those who interfere in other people's affairs and make such rash decisions.

On June 14, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country is ready to maintain a military contingent in Afghanistan with the financial support of the United States after the withdrawal of NATO troops from there.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan. The White House expects that the withdrawal of American troops, which began in May, will be completed by the end of August. As the US Central Command reported last week, the United States has completed more than 90% of the withdrawal process from Afghanistan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey reaches no agreement on Kabul airport issue
Turkey is counting on political, financial, and logistical support from various countries...
 US is a much more important ally for Italy than China
Italy, which was allocated the largest share of the EU's 209 billion euro pandemic...
 NATO Ramstein Alloy drills taking place in Baltic countries
In total, more than 20 aircraft will be involved in the exercises...
 Defense Minister: Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan
Turkey has offered to guard and manage Hamid Karzai's airport after NATO's withdrawal...
 White House: Biden and Erdogan fail to find solution to S-400s issue
During his meeting with Biden on the...
 Stoltenberg says Georgia will become NATO member, but no specific date has been set
Stoltenberg added that Georgia and Ukraine are very important partners for NATO...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos