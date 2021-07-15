News
Thursday
July 15
Armenia acting health minister: 111,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – A total of 111 thousand people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far in Armenia. Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told about this to reporters on Thursday.

She reminded that after the vaccination, people can download the smartphone app which will contain information about the respective vaccination of the person. According to her, detailed information is available on the website of the Armenian Ministry of Health. "If the app can’t be used, people can get a paper version at the polyclinic. When leaving Armenia, one should pay attention to the policy of the country where the people are leaving. In our case, when people enter Armenia, they have an alternative: either vaccination or a [PCR] test, "Avanesyan said.

And referring to the issuing of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Armenian official explained that the Ministry of Health is authorized to issue these certificates and to have them recognized and verified in Armenia. "After that, we pass the information to our partners [i.e., the MFA]—for the process of [their] mutual recognition with other countries. The information on the certification has been passed on to the partners," the acting minister of health concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
