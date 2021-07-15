Armenia acting deputy minister receives Georgia Ambassador, discusses transport-related issues

Acting Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze and discussed several issues related to bilateral cooperation in the transport sector.
As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Simonyan underscored the high level of mutually beneficial and friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia, evidence of which is the official groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the “Friendship” bridge over Debed River (in the premises of the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint of the interstate border) that was attended by the sector-specific ministers of both countries.
During the meeting, the Ambassador and the acting deputy minister discussed issues related to the regulation of certain procedures for the organizing of bilateral and transit cargo transportation, as well as the possibility of applying electronic navigation seals in the territory of Georgia for monitoring transit cargo transportation between Armenia and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.