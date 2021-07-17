Newspaper: Armenia opposition blocs holding their breath awaiting Constitutional Court decision of today

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The opposition blocs are holding their breath waiting for today's decision of the CC [(Constitutional Court)] [regarding their petitions challenging the results of the snap parliamentary election on June 20].
Although they have no illusions that the election results will be annulled, they expect that the number of [parliamentary] mandates can be redistributed, and that will change the situation in the NA [(National Assembly)]; the ruling power be deprived of 3/5 [majority] and not be able to pass constitutional laws on its own.
The future parliamentary teams in both "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs have not met yet, have not decided on tactics. Both of them are getting ready to discuss, after the CC decision, who [from among them] are taking, who are renouncing the [parliamentary] mandates, who will be included in which [NA] commissions, delegations and groups, how they will behave, cooperate with each other.
If the first seven [persons on the electoral list] of "I Have Honor" will fully enter the parliament, then it is still uncertain in the "Armenia" bloc. The key issue is the mandate of [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan [who heads this bloc]. During the last meeting, weeks ago, the second president left the matter hung in the air, emphasizing that he is a man of the executive [branch of power], but if the [“Armenia” bloc] team decides that his presence [in parliament] is necessary, he sees no problem. But the [respective] opinions were split in half in the team.
The ruling team had no doubt that the CC will deny the [aforesaid] petitions in full (…).