Tuesday
July 20
Tuesday
July 20
Newspaper: Pashinyan to be elected Armenia PM without voting in parliament
Newspaper: Pashinyan to be elected Armenia PM without voting in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On Saturday, the CC [(Constitutional Court)] denied the opposition's petitions [challenging the results of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20], the CEC [(Central Electoral Commission)] will draw up a protocol for registering the [parliamentary] mandates this week, and the mandates will be distributed.

The inaugural session of the NA [(National Assembly)] of the 8th convocation will not take place on July 26, as it was supposed, but on August 2.

On the same day, [acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan will be elected RA Prime Minister without voting. According to Article 149 of the Constitution, after the beginning of the term of the powers of the newly elected NA, the RA President immediately appoints the candidate of the parliamentary majority as prime minister.
