Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries
Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

There is some kind of a preposterous situation in Armenia. There are many people who are “sitting” on benefits and continue to be poor, without seeking jobs. This is what acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after today’s government session.

Kerobyan particularly suggested that those people change their mindset, refuse to receive benefits and start doing business. “There aren’t even enough shepherds in the villages. They’re nowhere to be found. We have to go and bring shepherds from different countries. I can bring another example. There is a pedigree sheep farm in Sevan that is seeking shepherds to work for AMD 200,000 a month and is trying to find them in Tajikistan and other countries. There is an agro-holding in Spitak where the employees are Indians. Villagers in Armenia don’t want to work,” the acting minister clarified, adding that he is discontent with the behavior of the ruling party’s electorate.

The Civil Contract Party garnered most of its votes from villagers during the snap parliamentary elections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
