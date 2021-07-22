News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Acting premier on Armenia COVID-19 situation: I hope we will not go to lockdowns at all
Acting premier on Armenia COVID-19 situation: I hope we will not go to lockdowns at all
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – It is clear that the coronavirus will accompany us for a long time because if a wave passes, mutations are occurring, and so on. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia, referring to the need for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

"But there is also good news. At least, according to the data available so far, the existing vaccines are effective for all [coronavirus] strains, which means that if we interpret your call for vigilance, what does it mean? Two things that we must continue the vaccination work very intensively. And secondly, we, nonetheless, must keep the practice of wearing [face] masks indoors at the best possible level. (…) as early as May 2020, we have adopted the following policy that we must learn to live with the coronavirus. We have such a decision, and I hope we will be able to implement this decision in practice, that we will not go to the lockdowns at all; but we must do this together," Pashinyan added.

According to him, this process should be actively promoted among the employees of state-run agencies. "But if the statistics force us to do that—it is about tightening the rules of wearing masks—, we will have to go in that direction. But I repeat: the most effective way is vaccination," the acting premier said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia currently has a fairly good stock of COVID-19 vaccines, and is continuing negotiations to reach the respective targets it needs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days
We have already had more than 200 indicators of coronavirus spread for two days, noted the acting PM…
 Coronavirus pandemic leads to more than 4m excess deaths in India
Although it is difficult to say how many of these deaths have been caused by Covid-19…
 Canada to open borders for vaccinated visitors starting from Aug. 7
The United States and Canada have until...
 Half a million Chinese demands from WHO to check US biolaboratory
Earlier, as the Associated Press reported…
 Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,925 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 187 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And two more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos