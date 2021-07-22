US and Germany announce Nord Stream 2 agreement

The United States and Germany have announced a Nord Stream 2 agreement that will allow the pipeline to be completed without additional US sanctions. The agreement aims to allay concerns about Europe's dependence on Russian energy, AP reports.
Under the terms of the deal, the United States and Germany pledged to oppose any attempts by Russia to use the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a political weapon. And they agreed to support Ukraine and Poland by funding alternative energy and development projects.
The United States and Germany are united in their desire to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and malicious acts through the imposition of sanctions and other instruments, the joint statement said.
If Russia tries to use energy as a weapon or takes further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and demand effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russia's export opportunities to Europe in the energy sector, the statement added.