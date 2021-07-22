News
Remains of Armenia soldier Isahak Simonyan declared missing in action during 44-day Karabakh war are found
Remains of Armenia soldier Isahak Simonyan declared missing in action during 44-day Karabakh war are found
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

Remains of Isahak Simonyan, who was missing in action during the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], have been found, as reported on the Facebook page of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

“Dear compatriots, residents of Vayk city, we are deeply sad to report that the remains of Isahak Simonyan, who was missing in action during the 44-day war, have been found.

The Requiem Service will be held on July 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Malatia district of Yerevan (5:30pm-7:30pm).

The funeral will be held at Yerablur Military Pantheon on July 23 at 12:30pm.

Isahak was born in 1995. On October 9, 2020, he left and participated in the battles that were being led in Jrakan. Since October 12, he was declared missing in action. The remains were found after searches conducted on July 18.

We express condolences to the family, realtives, friends and close ones of Isahak Simonyan on this irreversible and very premature loss.

It is extremely difficult to find words of consolation when a young man dies, especially a hero.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
