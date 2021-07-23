No new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 33 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which no new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

At present, ten people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 10,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 952 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,935 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.