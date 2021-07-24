News
Saturday
July 24
250 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
250 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 250 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 228,632 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.

Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,584 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,115 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 162, the total respective number so far is 218,958, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,975—an increase by 21 from the previous day.

And 6,527 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,299,559 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
