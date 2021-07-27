News
Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc to propose to set up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc is planning to make a proposal to set up a standing committee on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the upcoming session of the National Assembly of Armenia. This is what leader of the bloc, leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I believe it would be right to set up a standing committee on Artsakh in the National Assembly in order to discuss the several new problems and challenges facing Artsakh, starting from security and ending with social, cultural and economic issues.”
Հայերեն and Русский
