Thursday
July 29
Thursday
July 29
Armenia deputy justice minister on why Rustam Badasyan has not been attending government sessions
Armenia deputy justice minister on why Rustam Badasyan has not been attending government sessions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


After today’s government session, reporters asked Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan why acting Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan hasn’t been attending the recent government sessions.

In response, Grigoryan said the following: “Mr. Badasyan hasn’t been attending the sessions since he was in the Constitutional Court last week and now he is on leave for a week and will return on Tuesday.”

Asked if Badasyan will continue to serve as minister or will be appointed Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, Grigoryan said the Ministry of Justice would issue a press release regarding the issue when it is appropriate.

As far as the news about former Ombudsman of Armenia Karen Andreasyan being appointed Minister of Justice, Grigoryan said she didn’t have any information about this and would work with him, if he is appointed.
