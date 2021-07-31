Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA

In a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, compiled all documents about 6 years of Western noncompliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the nuclear deal signed in 2015, IRNA reports.
Iranian foreign minister’s last letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has been released in the form of a 200-page book.
The book is titled “Letter to the UN Secretary-General: Documenting Six Years of Western [Non-] Implementation of the ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’”.
“As I prepare to leave office and devote my time fully to teaching and research, I continue to stay hopeful that logic and prudence will finally prevail in the world,” the letter reads.