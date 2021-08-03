Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President, Macron attaches importance to demarcation and delimitation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.
As reported the Office of the Prime Minister, Macron congratulated Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia and reported France’s decision to provide Armenia with 200,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and Pashinyan expressed his gratitude for this.
Pashinyan provided information about Azerbaijan’s recent provocations on the border and aggressive rhetoric and viewed the sham trials against Armenian captives in Azerbaijan as inadmissible.
President Macron said demarcation and delimitation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan is extremely important. Prime Minister Pashinyan shared the view and emphasized that demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict aren’t associated with each other and reiterated the proposal to deploy the observation mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization along the length of the border, or in case of impossibility of such a decision, to deploy the observation mission of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group as an alternative.
President Macron reaffirmed his willingness to continue to make consistent efforts for the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.
Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the Government of Armenia has welcomed the statements by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group that followed the signing of the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020, including the statement on restoration of the process of negotiations and the statement that the OSCE Minsk Group is ready to become fully involved in the negotiation process.