Armenia Constitutional Court declares Law on Higher Education and Science and several other laws unconstitutional
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Constitutional Court of Armenia today declared the Law on Higher Education and Science and several other laws (adopted by the National Assembly of Armenia on March 24, 2021) unconstitutional.

In particular, proceeding from the results of examination of the case and governed by particular articles of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court decided to declare the Law on Higher Education and Science and several other related laws on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Education and other laws unconstitutional.

According to part 2 of Article 170 of the Constitution, the decision is final and enters into force from the moment of promulgation.
