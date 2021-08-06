News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish government intends to plant 250,000,000 trees in the areas affected by the forest fires, RIA Novosti reports.

“Trees will be planted again in the areas affected by the forest fires. The opposition says there will allegedly be construction in those areas, but this is a lie. Every citizen will be able to obtain three seedlings for planting trees, and there will be a total of 250,000,000 trees,” Erdogan told reporters.

Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had reported that 12 forest fires are being put out in the south of the country, including nine forest fires in Antalya and Mugla. As the health minister said, there are eight victims and 864 injured persons as a result of the forest fires in Turkey.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Investigators are preparing a report, and...
 Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Greece has been experiencing an abnormal heat for 10 days...
 Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
According to the website, police officers and...
 Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest
Khachatryan said he is preparing to...
 Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire
Due to the prolonged heatwave, the fire reached woodlands 20 kilometers...
Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country
"Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos