Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish government intends to plant 250,000,000 trees in the areas affected by the forest fires, RIA Novosti reports.
“Trees will be planted again in the areas affected by the forest fires. The opposition says there will allegedly be construction in those areas, but this is a lie. Every citizen will be able to obtain three seedlings for planting trees, and there will be a total of 250,000,000 trees,” Erdogan told reporters.
Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had reported that 12 forest fires are being put out in the south of the country, including nine forest fires in Antalya and Mugla. As the health minister said, there are eight victims and 864 injured persons as a result of the forest fires in Turkey.