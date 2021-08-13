397 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 397 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 233,797 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,678 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 264, the total respective number so far is 222,183, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,805.

And 6,055 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,421,593 such tests have been performed to date.