News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
397 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
397 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 397 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 233,797 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,678 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 264, the total respective number so far is 222,183, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,805.

And 6,055 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,421,593 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
UK researchers warn of new coronavirus outbreak in fall
The reason for their pessimism is the delta variant of COVID-19…
 399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Dubai International Airport targets handling 56m passengers next year
The airport, a major travel hub, has seen a rise in passenger traffic in recent weeks...
 391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,971 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And six more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos