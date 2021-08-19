France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment

France, Germany and Britain are concerned about Iran enriching uranium up to 20%, Reuters reported.
"Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay. We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one's side," said the joint statement from the three foreign ministries.
The three countries also expressed concern over the fact that the talks were discontinued at Tehran’s request.