News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.69
EUR
573.86
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment
France, Germany, UK concerned about Iran's up to 20% uranium enrichment
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

France, Germany and Britain are concerned about Iran enriching uranium up to 20%, Reuters reported.

"Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay. We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one's side," said the joint statement from the three foreign ministries.

The three countries also expressed concern over the fact that the talks were discontinued at Tehran’s request.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France President calls on Iran to return to nuclear talks
During the one-hour telephone conversation...
 US urges Iran's Raisi to return to talks on nuclear deal
"Our message to President Raisi is the...
 Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA
The book is titled “Letter to the...
 Hassan Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%, if it desires
Noting that Iran has shown that it can...
 Israel trying to influence Biden administration approach to nuclear deal with Iran
New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his new government also oppose the deal…
 Pompeo: US should not negotiate with Iran's newly elected President
"He's got the blood of thousands of people on his hands...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos