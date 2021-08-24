News
Tuesday
August 24
Armenia journalists protest in parliament against restrictions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's address Tuesday at the debates on the new government’s program, the journalists held a protest at the National Assembly (NA) booth—and as a sign of media restrictions in Armenia’s parliament.

To note, the rights of journalists were restricted at the beginning of the work of the new NA.

In particular, they are no longer allowed to conduct interviews with MPs in the NA corridors.

Besides, a few days ago the journalists were asked out of the NA booth when the situation in the NA Sessions’ Hall had become tense, and the parliament speaker had called the security officers there.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
