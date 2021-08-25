News
News
634 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 634 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 239,056 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,778 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,150 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 200, the total respective number so far is 224,919, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,209.

And 8,516 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,504,158 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
