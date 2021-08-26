News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
683 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
683 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 683 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 239,739 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,785 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 315, the total respective number so far is 225,234, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,570.

And 6,918 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,511,103 such tests have been performed to date.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 3,004 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Pentagon chief: US military should be vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 800,000 military personnel have yet to be vaccinated…
 634 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Tokyo opens ‘oxygen station’ for coronavirus patients
As its healthcare system grows severely strained...
 251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 11 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos