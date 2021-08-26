683 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 683 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 239,739 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,785 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 315, the total respective number so far is 225,234, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,570.
And 6,918 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,511,103 such tests have been performed to date.