Friday
September 03
Friday
September 03
ՀայEngРусTür
Newspaper: 44-day war's satellite footage to end up in Armenia opposition's hands?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, the representatives of one of the countries that has an artificial satellite in space have contacted some circles of Armenia’s opposition, and offered them to provide some footage at their disposal—and which are related to Armenia.

Among them is especially the 44-day war’s whole footage, by viewing of which one can get a clear idea of what tactics Azerbaijan carried out during those 44 days [last fall], and how Armenia lost.

We could not find out what they [i.e., the aforesaid circles of Armenia’s opposition] responded to them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
