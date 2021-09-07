Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan trial: Court sanctions defense lawyer

YEREVAN. – Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—started with the consideration of the behavior of defense lawyer Erik Aleksanyan at the August 24 hearing.

At that hearing, the attorney had left the courtroom without the court's permission—and in response to presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan's refusal to adjourn the hearing so that the lawyer could prepare a motion for the recusal of this judge.

The lawyer today reminded the court of the rights of his client, Armen Gevorgyan, and inquired from the court why it was hindering these rights.

One of these rights, the defense attorney said, was to provide the time to prepare a motion, adding that there will be a response to all the illegal actions of the judge.

The judge, however, argued that the lawyer’s actions were unlawful, and therefore issued him a warning as a sanction.

Erik Aleksanyan asked the court for time to discuss with his client the issue of his further participation in the trial.

But the prosecution objected.