News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan trial: Court sanctions defense lawyer
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan trial: Court sanctions defense lawyer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Tuesday’s court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—started with the consideration of the behavior of defense lawyer Erik Aleksanyan at the August 24 hearing.

At that hearing, the attorney had left the courtroom without the court's permission—and in response to presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan's refusal to adjourn the hearing so that the lawyer could prepare a motion for the recusal of this judge.

The lawyer today reminded the court of the rights of his client, Armen Gevorgyan, and inquired from the court why it was hindering these rights.

One of these rights, the defense attorney said, was to provide the time to prepare a motion, adding that there will be a response to all the illegal actions of the judge.

The judge, however, argued that the lawyer’s actions were unlawful, and therefore issued him a warning as a sanction.

Erik Aleksanyan asked the court for time to discuss with his client the issue of his further participation in the trial.

But the prosecution objected.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan case court session adjourns for 3 weeks
Today’s hearing was rescheduled due to the absence of defense attorney Erik Aleksanyan…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, lawmaker Gevorgyan trial: Defense lawyer demonstratively leaves courtroom
Thee attorney stressed that the judge's actions grossly violate his client’s rights…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing reconvenes
The previous session last week was not held due to power outage in the court building…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing not held
Due to power outage…
 No electricity in court where Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case is heard
As a result, the holding of today’s court session is uncertain…
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes
The previous session last week was accompanied by a scandal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos