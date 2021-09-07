News
Armenia FM draws EU envoy's attention to provocative actions by Azerbaijan
Armenia FM draws EU envoy's attention to provocative actions by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the foreign ministry.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of Armenia-EU relations, democratic development and ensuring the rule of law, and stressed the importance of promoting cooperation in political dialogue, trade and economic ties, education, transport, energy, and the environment.

FM Mirzoyan and Ambassador Wiktorin especially emphasized the implementation of infrastructure projects in southern Armenia.

The need for effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and full use of the opportunities of cooperation provided by CEPA was especially emphasized.

The parties exchanged views also on the EU Eastern Partnership program.

In addition, FM Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the provocative actions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia—and which pose a serious threat to the security and sustainable development of the region.

The parties reflected also on the humanitarian issues created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the 44-day war last fall.

And FM Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the need for the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
